Tinubu and I have not seen since he became president - Obasanjo

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obasanjo has shut down rumours that he has agreed to work with the Tinubu government.

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at the Abeokuta residence of the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo. [Twitter:@officialABAT]
APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at the Abeokuta residence of the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

During the week, a video emerged on social media showing Obasanjo in a conversation with Tinubu as the former told the latter, "If you are ready to give me job, I am ready to do it."

According to the promoters of the post, the encounter between the two statesmen happened at the 80th birthday reception of the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

Reacting to the development in a statement by his spokesman, Kehinde Akinyemi, in Abeokuta on Saturday, Obasanjo described the narrative being spun around the video as fake and sickening.

The retired military general told the proponents of the post to look elsewhere for the work they are angling for and not use his influence.

Obasanjo, who is currently in faraway South Africa for the burial of his friend, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, said the clip in question covered his interaction with Tinubu during the his visit to his (Obasanjo) residence during the presidential campaign in 2022.

The statement reads, “One, I have not seen Bola Tinubu since he visited me in my house in Abeokuta when he was campaigning. Secondly, I was at the church and NOT the reception for Alake’s 80th birthday reception.

“To put the content of the video in proper perspective, it happened that during Tinubu’s visit to his house last year, he met the former President playing his favorite traditional game (ayo) and he started the banter, jokingly telling the former President that, he was shocked to see him playing the Ayo game at that time of the day.

“Spontaneously, as he was getting up from his chair to welcome him and other accompanying visitors, Obasanjo responded: “when I don’t have job. If you are ready to give me job, I am ready to do it.

“Shortly after, Tinubu was heard praying for longevity on Obasanjo’s life, as they both walked into the sitting room with others. This is however contrary to the meaning the viral video is putting out as Obasanjo says, “I am not looking for work and I am not working with anyone as the fake news puts out. Those who are looking for people to work with Bola Tinubu should look outside Obasanjo.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
