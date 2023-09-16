Tinubu and I have not seen since he became president - Obasanjo

During the week, a video emerged on social media showing Obasanjo in a conversation with Tinubu as the former told the latter, "If you are ready to give me job, I am ready to do it."

According to the promoters of the post, the encounter between the two statesmen happened at the 80th birthday reception of the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

Reacting to the development in a statement by his spokesman, Kehinde Akinyemi, in Abeokuta on Saturday, Obasanjo described the narrative being spun around the video as fake and sickening.

The retired military general told the proponents of the post to look elsewhere for the work they are angling for and not use his influence.

Obasanjo, who is currently in faraway South Africa for the burial of his friend, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, said the clip in question covered his interaction with Tinubu during the his visit to his (Obasanjo) residence during the presidential campaign in 2022.

The statement reads, “One, I have not seen Bola Tinubu since he visited me in my house in Abeokuta when he was campaigning. Secondly, I was at the church and NOT the reception for Alake’s 80th birthday reception.

“To put the content of the video in proper perspective, it happened that during Tinubu’s visit to his house last year, he met the former President playing his favorite traditional game (ayo) and he started the banter, jokingly telling the former President that, he was shocked to see him playing the Ayo game at that time of the day.

“Spontaneously, as he was getting up from his chair to welcome him and other accompanying visitors, Obasanjo responded: “when I don’t have job. If you are ready to give me job, I am ready to do it.

