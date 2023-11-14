TCN says national grid is intact, supplying electricity to distribution load centres nationwide

Ndidi Mbah, TCN’S General Manager Public Affairs, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday. Mbah said that TCN did not make any statement through her office that there would be a national blackout as claimed in some quarters.

She said, "The statement is mischievous and baseless as TCN, through the Public Affairs Head, did not make such.

"We hereby note that the nation’s grid is intact and supplying bulk electricity to distribution load centers nationwide.

"As at when issuing this statement, the TCN National Control Centre Osogbo which controls bulk power transmission nationwide, is actively operational.