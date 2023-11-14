ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

TCN says national grid is intact, supplying electricity to distribution load centres nationwide

News Agency Of Nigeria

TCN did not make any statement that there would be a national blackout as claimed in some quarters.

TCN says national grid is intact, supplying electricity to distribution load centres nationwide
TCN says national grid is intact, supplying electricity to distribution load centres nationwide

Recommended articles

Ndidi Mbah, TCN’S General Manager Public Affairs, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday. Mbah said that TCN did not make any statement through her office that there would be a national blackout as claimed in some quarters.

She said, "The statement is mischievous and baseless as TCN, through the Public Affairs Head, did not make such.

"We hereby note that the nation’s grid is intact and supplying bulk electricity to distribution load centers nationwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As at when issuing this statement, the TCN National Control Centre Osogbo which controls bulk power transmission nationwide, is actively operational.

"We would appreciate that reports are made with a sense of responsibility not just to cause panic.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

ASUU, OAU, SSANU joins nationwide indefinite strike - Chairman, Prof Odiwe

ASUU, OAU, SSANU joins nationwide indefinite strike - Chairman, Prof Odiwe

179 Nigerians receive Russia govt scholarships to study in various programmes

179 Nigerians receive Russia govt scholarships to study in various programmes

TCN says national grid is intact, supplying electricity to distribution load centres nationwide

TCN says national grid is intact, supplying electricity to distribution load centres nationwide

No ongoing recruitment for Direct Short Service course - Nigerian Army

No ongoing recruitment for Direct Short Service course - Nigerian Army

Workers in FCT observe partial compliance to organised labour directive on nationwide strike

Workers in FCT observe partial compliance to organised labour directive on nationwide strike

It's unacceptable to me - Imo PDP governorship candidate rejects result

It's unacceptable to me - Imo PDP governorship candidate rejects result

In spite of our party differences, I respect Tinubu for his dedication to Nigeria - Mohammed

In spite of our party differences, I respect Tinubu for his dedication to Nigeria - Mohammed

Public school students sent home, banks locked in Osun following nationwide strike by NLC, TUC

Public school students sent home, banks locked in Osun following nationwide strike by NLC, TUC

National Assembly gives 8 coaster buses, ₦35,000 to parliamentary staff

National Assembly gives 8 coaster buses, ₦35,000 to parliamentary staff

Pulse Sports

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun [NPF]

Kebbi Police Command decorates 82 senior officers with new ranks

Mohammed Idris, Information and National Orientation Minister. [Twitter:@tswakom2]

Nigerians to monitor, track federal projects in real-time via new technology

Governor Umar Bago of Niger State. [Twitter:@UmarAB]

Niger Govt establishes Refugees Commission, releases ₦500m take-off grant

Joe Ajaero, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and the union's delegation. [Daily Trust]

Labour Unions convene emergency meeting over Joe Ajaero's attack