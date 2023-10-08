ADVERTISEMENT
Terrorists on rampage in Kaduna community, abduct 30 farmers

Nurudeen Shotayo

A resident of the community said the victims were kidnapped while working on Maikudi's farm.

Confirming the incident, a resident of the community Dogara Peter said the terrorists struck in the early hours of the day, adding that his mother and sister were among the victims.

According to him, the victims were working on Maikudi's farm when they were kidnapped.

“Our community has been thrown into confusion as we have yet to establish any contact with the abductors. We want the security and the government to swing into action and ensure our people return safely," ThePunch quoted Peter as saying.

The resident also lamented that the latest incident marked the third time his family members have been kidnapped, noting that the trend had crippled the economic power of the family.

“We have nowhere to raise money for any ransom. The whole community is traumatised by this sad situation. Our last hope lies in the security agencies and the government,” Peter added.

As of the time of this report, the Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer, Mansir Hassan, has yet to confirm the incident.

Kaduna State has become notorious for banditry, terrorism, and other criminal activities, with perpetrators targeting farmers, students, and religious leaders for kidnapping for ransom.

The Kaduna Police Command announced on Saturday that a total of 10 suspected kidnappers were arrested between September and October 3, 2023, in separate locations across the state.

The Command’s Acting Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, said operatives of the Command recovered three AK47 rifles; three fabricated 10 rounds revolvers, 448 rounds of 7.62 X 39mm live ammunition, another cache of 15 rounds of 7.62 X 39mm live ammunition, and a vehicle with registration number Ebonyi HKW 578 AA.

Nurudeen Shotayo

