ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police arrest 10 suspected kidnapers in Kaduna

News Agency Of Nigeria

The CP warned criminals to stay clear of the state and reiterated the commitment of the Police to protect lives and property.

Police arrest 10 suspected kidnapers in Kaduna [NAN]
Police arrest 10 suspected kidnapers in Kaduna [NAN]

Recommended articles

The Command’s Acting Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, stated this at a news conference on Saturday in Kaduna.

He said that operatives of the Command recovered three AK47 rifles; three fabricated 10 rounds revolvers, 448 rounds of 7.62 X 39mm live ammunition, another cache of 15 rounds of 7.62 X 39mm live ammunition, and a vehicle with registration number Ebonyi HKW 578 AA.

“It is pertinent to note that we often have interface with you in an effort to showcase our successes in the fight against robbery, banditry, kidnapping and other sundry crimes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The accomplishments are not devoid of the assurances of our definite commitment to our statutory duty, thus we seek for a robust Police – Public partnership in the continuous fight against criminal elements as the task of securing the communities is everybody’s duty.

“The Command is not unmindful of the security challenges bedevilling the state amongst which are banditry, kidnapping, robbery and farmers/herders skirmishes, among others.

“However, remarkable efforts were not spared in addressing the untoward situation which culminates into the relative peace currently being experienced by the law-abiding citizens in the state,” he said.

According to him, the calm security atmosphere in the state is a product of strategic and tactical deployment of human and material resources as well as the purposeful synergy within the security architecture.

The suspects, he said, were being interrogated and would be charged to court on completion of investigations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The spokesman quoted the Commissioner of Police, Musa Garba, as commending officers and men of the Command for their gallantry and dedication to duty.

The CP warned criminals to stay clear of the state and reiterated the commitment of the Police to protect lives and property.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police arrest 10 suspected kidnapers in Kaduna

Police arrest 10 suspected kidnapers in Kaduna

You made Igbos proud by honouring late Chinua Achebe, Ohanaeze tells Soludo

You made Igbos proud by honouring late Chinua Achebe, Ohanaeze tells Soludo

We responded to police inquiry over Mohbad's arrest, NDLEA counters Lagos CP

We responded to police inquiry over Mohbad's arrest, NDLEA counters Lagos CP

Parents demand free transport for female students in Katsina

Parents demand free transport for female students in Katsina

NBRRI commences investigation into collapsed 7-storey building in Delta

NBRRI commences investigation into collapsed 7-storey building in Delta

FMC Ebute Metta cancer centre will crash cost of treatment - MD

FMC Ebute Metta cancer centre will crash cost of treatment - MD

Oil marketers commend FG’s plan on removal of VAT on diesel

Oil marketers commend FG’s plan on removal of VAT on diesel

Gov Soludo condoles Women Affairs minister over mother’s death

Gov Soludo condoles Women Affairs minister over mother’s death

FCTA targets ₦250bn monthly IGR, mobilises revenue generating agencies

FCTA targets ₦250bn monthly IGR, mobilises revenue generating agencies

Pulse Sports

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

REPORT: Messi linked with shock return to Barcelona in January

REPORT: Messi linked with shock return to Barcelona in January

Napoli deny Osimhen 'bomber' dolls, threaten legal action

Napoli deny Osimhen 'bomber' dolls, threaten legal action

Joel Embiid explains choosing USA over Cameroon for 2024 Olympics

Joel Embiid explains choosing USA over Cameroon for 2024 Olympics

'The most complete player' — Zlatan gives shocking answer to GOAT question

'The most complete player' — Zlatan gives shocking answer to GOAT question

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Nigerian police officer checking a vehicle documents at a checkpoint. [Carmart]

11 essential documents vehicle owners must have in Nigeria

Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death

BREAKING: Naira Marley in custody as Lagos police probe Mobhad’s death

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

What Chicago State University documents reveal about Tinubu

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohbad - Police