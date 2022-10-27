RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Terror Threat: Jabi Lake Mall in Abuja shuts operation over security concerns

Bayo Wahab

The management of the mall said the security situation is being reviewed with relevant security agencies.

The mall was shut on Thursday, October 27, 2022, days after the US government raised the alarm over a possible terrorist attack in the Federal Capital Territory.

Announcing the closure in a post on its Instagram page, the management of the mall said the security situation is being reviewed with relevant security agencies.

The post reads: “To all our valued shoppers, Jabi Lake Mall will be closed today, Thursday, October 27, 2022. This decision has been taken in the overall interest of the safety of all staff and customers of the mall”.

“Centre Management is committed to minimizing any disruptions; however, the safety of our staff and shoppers remains our highest priority.

“Management is constantly reviewing the security situation in consultation with relevant security authorities and will inform you when the mall will be reopened.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and hope to provide you with a quality shopping experience soon. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, American soldiers and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have arrested suspected terrorists at the Trademore Estate in the Lugbe area of the Federal Capital Territory.

Adewale Adenaike, chairman of phase three of the estate said the security operatives closed down the estate gates on Monday, October 24, 2022, to stop vehicular movements.

He said the security operatives informed him that the estate was closed because they were looking for a suspected terrorist.

After the sting operation, Adenaike said the security agents drove “away with a couple of people from the estate.”

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

