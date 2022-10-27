Terror Threat: US soldiers, DSS operatives arrest suspected terrorist in Abuja estate

Adewale Adenaike, chairman of phase three of the estate said the security operatives closed down the estate gates on Monday, October 24, 2022, to stop vehicular movements.

He said the security operatives informed him that the estate was closed because they were looking for a suspected terrorist.

After the sting operation, Adenaike said the security agents drove “away with a couple of people from the estate.”

Pulse Nigeria

He said, “It happened on Monday. We were in our houses when our estate was locked up. Nobody going out, nobody coming into the estate. As the chairman, I came out to find out what was happening in the estate. I discovered it was a sting operation by our DSS and some American soldiers, and it was alleged, I repeat, it was alleged, right, that they were looking for somebody who had suspected terrorist activity, it was alleged as such,”

“As I was approaching the gate to my own street, the heavily masked DSS guys stopped me from going, and I told them I can’t stop because people are calling me for information so they will need to tell me why you are here, and that was how I got to know the alleged terrorist activity.

“And because they were DSS and with the American army I had nothing to say, I just said okay, they had to do what they had to do, and when they finished what they were doing, all we saw was to see them drive away with a couple of people from the estate.

“As I speak to you I do not have details of what happened, I don’t know what happened. There has been a lot of insinuation and rumour. I am not a rumour monger, therefore, I refuse to escalate the rumour I have been hearing.”

It would be recalled that the government of the United States raised the alarm that terrorists were planning to attack government buildings, places of worship, and schools in the Federal Capital Territory.