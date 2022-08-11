RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tears flow as soldiers killed by terrorists buried

The remains of late Captain Samuel Attah and four other soldiers who died during clearance operation in Bwari in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been laid to rest in Abuja on Thursday.

Abakpa said the late officer and soldiers were serving with 7 Guards Battalion, Lungi Barracks Maitama and 176 Guards Battalion Gwagwalada in FCT.

He said the funeral oration was read by the Commanding Officer of 7 Guards Battalion, Lt.-Col. Salim Hassan and Commanding Officer 176 Guards Battalion, Lt.-Col. Joshuah Adisa.

According to him, they described the late captain and soldiers as thorough bred Infantrymen who were genuinely committed to their duties in the defence of Nigeria.

The commanding officers said the Army would be greatly miss the contributions and services of the deceased.

“They asked God to console the families left behind and urged them to take solace in the fact that they have fought a just fight and their souls shall continue to rest with the Lord till the resurrection morning.

“Highpoint of the event was the presentation of accoutrements by the representative of the Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen James Ataguba to the next of kins of the deceased personnel and lowering of the remains of the fallen heroes.

“There was also the blowing of the last post and gun salute to bid the departed heroes farewell,” he added.

The burial process started with christian wake keep and funeral service held in honour of the fallen heroes at St John’s Military Church (Protestant) before the final Internment at the Guards Brigade Cemetery.

The solemn ceremony was witnessed by senior officers of the Nigerian Army, Commanding Officers, Staff Officers of the Brigade, Bwari Area Council Chairman, John Gabaya as well as family members and the barracks community.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that two officers and four soldiers paid the supreme price during a clearance operation at Bwari on July 24.

One of the officers, Lt. Ibrahim Suleiman, has since been buried according to Islamic rite.

