On Friday, February 15, 2019, state governor David Umahi, reportedly confirmed the arrest of two persons (male suspects) alleged to have planned the attack in Ezza South Local Government Area.

The governor shared the information to newsmen while addressing them at the capital Abakaliki.

According to Umahi, the matter is one of terrorism and has invited the attention of the Nigerian army reported to have taken over the case.

In a few hours, the presidential and parliamentary elections will take place across the country. The presence of security at the imminent polls is a must -- the governor is committed to it.

"The report came to me as the chief security officer of this state that a House of Assembly candidate went to quarry site to buy explosives and the people came and reported to us, they refused to sell to him.

"We had to immediately report to the security agencies and they have the name of the person. They moved into action to arrest the person and I have said they should declare him wanted.

"Subsequently, four hours later, we got information that a meeting was held and it was agreed to plant explosives in hotels, in flyovers and bridges including bridges built by past administrations in the state," says David Umahi in a report by the Premium Times News.

Ahead of the polls on Saturday, the state has urged residents to comply with an order to maintain peace.