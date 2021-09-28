Supreme Court judge Oseji is dead

Justice Samuel Chukwudumebi Oseji of the Supreme Court has died nearly a year after he was sworn in.
He died at the National Hospital, Abuja, where he had been battling a protracted illness.
The court's spokesperson, Dr Akande Festus, said the 67-year-old died early on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.
Oseji was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1985 and sworn in to the Supreme Court last November, after 10 years at the Court of Appeal.
