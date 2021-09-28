RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Supreme Court judge Oseji is dead

Authors:

Samson Toromade

He died at the National Hospital, Abuja, where he had been battling a protracted illness.

Justice Samuel Chukwudumebi Oseji [Premium Times]
Justice Samuel Chukwudumebi Oseji [Premium Times]

Justice Samuel Chukwudumebi Oseji of the Supreme Court has died nearly a year after he was sworn in.

Recommended articles

The court's spokesperson, Dr Akande Festus, said the 67-year-old died early on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

He died at the National Hospital, Abuja, where he had been battling a protracted illness.

Oseji was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1985 and sworn in to the Supreme Court last November, after 10 years at the Court of Appeal.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police arrest 42 Shiite members over violent protests in Abuja

Reps locked in battle with Senate over Bills concurrence

Supreme Court judge Oseji is dead

Gombe govt stops salaries of 731 workers for being absent from work

Malami says 320 convicts are seeking pardon from President Buhari

Reps probe NYSC over alleged ransom payment to kidnappers by corps members

No objection made so far in voters register displayed in Lagos - INEC

Jailed Major slams Army, bank with 2bn suit over alleged freezing of his account

Air Force accidentally bombs 20 fishermen in Borno

Trending

Nigerian protesters insult themselves in New York as Buhari prepares to address UNGA

Protesters in New York as Buhari attends 76th UNGA (TheCable)

Sanusi says Nigeria’s economy is about to collapse

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Lamido Sanusi (Council on Foreign Relations)

NYSC asks corps members to get someone to pay ransom when kidnapped

NYSC Corps members on parade ground. (Guardian)

Nigeria is struggling to end open defecation, but a grassroots campaign is trying to change that

Nigeria needs to do a lot of deliberate work to be able to end open defecation