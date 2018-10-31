Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

State Governors can pay N30,000 minimum wage, if — Cleric

State Governors can pay N30,000 minimum wage, if — Cleric

Ezeokafor said this while speaking with newsmen in Awka on Wednesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor play State Governors can pay N30,000 minimum wage, if — Cleric (Daily Times)

Bishop Paulinus Ezeokafor of the Catholic Diocese of Awka says state governors can pay minimum wage of N 30,000, if they are prudent in public finance management.

Ezeokafor said this while speaking with newsmen in Awka on Wednesday.

The bishop, who described N30,000 minimum wage as meagre, said state governors complaining that they could not afford the new minimum wage should use part of their security votes to effect the payment.

He said that if workers were well taken care of, they would be more disciplined and poised for better service delivery.

The Bishop said the increase in wages would put more money at the disposal of workers and enable them to effectively attend to family financial commitments.

ALSO READ: NLC rejects N22,500 by govs, tells workers to prepare for strike

“There is serious hunger in the land and it is no longer funny; government should do something fast,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigeria Governors’ Forum issued a communique , claiming that state governors could only pay N22,500 as new minimum wage.

The Organised Labour insists on  N30,000 as the new minimum wage or proceeds on an indefinite nationwide strike Nov.6.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 How more than 10 Shiites were gunned down by soldiers in Abujabullet
2 "I'm going to watch you closely from now on", Buhari warns Nigeria...bullet
3 Build the economy, leave Shaku Shaku dance – Peter Obi tells Osinbajobullet

Related Articles

NLC rejects N22,500 by govs, tells workers to prepare for strike
Osinbajo meets economic team again over minimum wage
FG rejects N22,000 minimum wage proposed by governors
Labour warns government to pay N30,000 or lose 2019 election
State Governors agree on N22,500 as minimum wage
"N13.5m not enough, we're underpaid", APC Senator cries out
Lifestyle Faraday Future is almost out of money and forcing some workers to take unpaid leave: Report
Gov Ortom promises to pay any amount adopted as minimum wage
Minimum Wage: Kogi Workers stage protest, tasks Buhari

Local

Senator Stella Oduah says professor who 'demanded sex' should be blacklisted
Youths' potential need to be productively enabled - Stella Oduah
Wike speaks on why South-South Govs visited Buhari
Wike speaks on why South-South Govs visited Buhari
Army says Shiites are not law abiding
Army says Shiites are not law abiding
Atiku reacts to plan by FG to sell national assets
Atiku reacts to plan by FG to sell national assets
X
Advertisement