Some Nigerian states won't see rainfall until later in the year

News Agency Of Nigeria

NiMet predicts most parts of the country could experience a shorter length of season.

According to NiMet, normal to shorter length of season will likely occur in other parts of the country [Vanguard News]
This is contained in 2024 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) documents by NiMet presented to the public on Tuesday in Abuja by Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

According to the document, NiMet said normal onset is likely to occur over the northern states while Borno, and Abia are predicted to have an early onset when compared to their long-term averages.

"An early end of the season is predicted for parts of Yobe, Jigawa, Sokoto, Kebbi, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Nasarawa Taraba, Gombe, Bauchi, Cross River, Ebonyi, Ogun, and Lagos.

"However, a late cessation is predicted over the southern states of Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Ondo, Ekiti, and parts of Edo, Delta, Ogun, Oyo, Kogi, Kwara, FCT, Niger, and Kaduna.

"The annual rainfall amount is predicted to be below normal over parts of Yobe, Jigawa, Bauchi, Kano, Kebbi, Gombe, Plateau, Taraba, Nasarawa, Benue, Enugu, Ebonyi, Cross River, Delta and Bayelsa states when compared to their long term normal," NiMet said

The agency, however, anticipated that other parts of the country are likely to observe normal to above-normal annual rainfall amounts.

It predicted most parts of the country could experience a shorter length of season, while, Bayelsa, Rivers, and Akwa-Ibom are likely to experience a longer length of season when compared with their mean.

According to NiMet, normal to shorter length of season will likely occur in other parts of the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that SCP 2024 document contains detailed prediction for temperature in the first five months of the year.

It also contains the predictions for the dry spell and little dry season, as well as prediction for malaria and meningitis. The predictions are accompanied by explicit details, especially focusing on the socio-economic implications associated with each projection.

