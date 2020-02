Officers of the Nigerian Army are said to be engaging in a fierce battle with Boko Haram terrorists who invaded Garkida, a town in Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Punch reports.

A native of the town, Mr. Joshua Malgwi informed the newspaper that the insurgents attacked the town in the evening of Friday, February 21, 2020.

The sect reportedly entered the town shooting sporadically killing many residents.

Details later…