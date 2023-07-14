Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sit-at-home cost Southeast ₦4trn, Deputy Speaker laments

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Deputy Speaker said the sit-at-home order being observed in the Southeast every Monday has stifled the economic growth of the region.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu. [Twitter:@OfficialBenKalu]
Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu. [Twitter:@OfficialBenKalu]

Recommended articles

According to Kalu, the enforcement of the order, which usually crippled both economic and social activities in the region every Monday, is responsible for the loss of about ₦4 trillion.

The sit-at-home measure is a form of civil disobedience introduced by the IPOB two years ago to press for the release of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who is being held in the Department of State (DSS) custody.

Armed men and other groups claiming allegiance to IPOB usually throng the streets across the five states of the region every Monday to ensure that residents comply with the order.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the ‘All Markets Conference 2023’ with the theme: ‘Catalysing Partnership with Traders through Innovation, Technology, Analytics & Sustainability’ in Lagos on Friday, July 14, 2023, Kalu complained that the sit-at-home order has stifled the economic growth of the region.

The Deputy Speaker, who delivered a keynote address at the event, also said the situation has discouraged potential investors from coming to the Southeast, thereby calling for collective efforts by all Igbo people to put an end to the menace.

Kalu also advocated for the revival of the Igbo apprenticeship system which, according to him, has produced successful businessmen and women, stressing that it should not be allowed to fall into extinction.

He said, “The existential threat to Igbo entrepreneurship and businesses now is the insecurity and sit-at-home problem in the South-east. The mutation of this problem is largely unfathomable. It is becoming a cankerworm that is eating deep into our collective fortune as a people.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have to rise up to nip the problem in the bud. The first wave of the migration of Igbo businesses post-civil war was in the late 1980s and the 1990s, when, due to incessant kidnappings, thievery and a rise in occultism, Igbo businesses domiciled in Igboland moved en masse to other parts of Nigeria and the West & Central African region to thrive.

“We are currently witnessing the second wave of such migration of Igbos businesses, this time around, due to the insecurity and the sit-at-home problem in our beloved region.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sit-at-home cost Southeast ₦4trn, Deputy Speaker laments

Sit-at-home cost Southeast ₦4trn, Deputy Speaker laments

Tinubu to jet out for 5th Mid-Year AU meeting in Kenya Saturday

Tinubu to jet out for 5th Mid-Year AU meeting in Kenya Saturday

2 inmates in Anambra bag PGD, B.Sc respectively from NOUN

2 inmates in Anambra bag PGD, B.Sc respectively from NOUN

Sanwo-Olu reappoints Gawat, Ajetunmobi as SSAs on media

Sanwo-Olu reappoints Gawat, Ajetunmobi as SSAs on media

Akeredolu will resume soon, says APC National Secretary

Akeredolu will resume soon, says APC National Secretary

Tribunal refuses to grant Labour Party application to bring BVAS to court

Tribunal refuses to grant Labour Party application to bring BVAS to court

289 teenagers died crossing Mediterranean Sea in 6 months – UNICEF

289 teenagers died crossing Mediterranean Sea in 6 months – UNICEF

itel S23 Super Smooth Concert takes Nigerian campuses by storm with music & talent

itel S23 Super Smooth Concert takes Nigerian campuses by storm with music & talent

Ambode visits Tinubu in Aso Rock amid rumoured ministerial lobby

Ambode visits Tinubu in Aso Rock amid rumoured ministerial lobby

Pulse Sports

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former ASUU President Dipo Fasina. [Twitter:NiDCOM]

Missing former ASUU President Dipo Fasina found in Turkey

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh [Arise TV]

JAMB best candidate to share ₦3.25m reward with teachers

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing. [Daily Trust]

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing

Mmesoma Ejikeme was accused of forging her UTME result. [Punch]

Mmesoma confessed to using her phone to manipulate UTME result - Panel