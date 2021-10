Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Akpan Bassey (PDP Akwa-Ibom) while presenting the report said that the request to confirm the appointment of the nominees satisfied the requirements of section 11 and 18 of the Petroleum industry Act 2021.

He said that the nominees demonstrated sufficient knowledge on the workings of the Petroleum industry and the challenges in the sector.

He said that the nominees possessed the requisite competence, qualifications and leadership qualities, integrity to function in the positions and functions of Chairman and Chief Executive Officers of the NURC.

He said that there was no petition against the nominees before the Committee.

He, therefore, urged the Senate to confirm the nominees.

Senate, thereafter in a voice vote confirmed the nominees for appointments as Chairman, Chief Executive and Executive Commissioners of NURC.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that those confirmed by the Senate were: Isa Ibrahim Modibbo as Chairman, Mr Gbenga Komolafe, Chief Executive, Hassan Gambo, Executive Commissioner, Finance and Accounts and Ms Rose Ndong as Executive Commissioner, Exploration and Acreage Management.

President of Senate, Ahmad Lawan in his remark said that the confirmed officers for appointments at the NURC have the enormous responsibility in providing a solid and steady foundation for stabilisation of the Petroleum industry in Nigeria.