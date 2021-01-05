Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has warned Lagosians to adhere strictly to safety protocols to combat the transmission of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Nigeria's COVID-19 cases spiked in December 2020 with a significant uptick in the number of daily infections recorded across the country.

Lagos, which has recorded the highest number of cases, has been noted as an epicentre of the second wave alongside Kaduna, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Sanwo-Olu warned in a statement on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 that Lagosians should be more responsible in how they interact with others.

The governor said the second wave has hit with more severe symptoms, and with a likelier possibility of more casualties, a situation he said the state would like to avoid.

He also cautioned that he doesn't want a repeat of the complete lockdown of the state that was initiated during the beginning of the first wave in 2020.

"It is important that you wear your masks, avoid crowded areas, wash or sanitize your hands regularly, and practice social distancing.

"We simply cannot afford to be complacent at this time," he said.

Over 91,000 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Nigeria since the first case was detected in February.