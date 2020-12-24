Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The governor's chief press secretary, Gboyega Akosile, announced on his Twitter account on Thursday, December 24, 2020 that the governor has left isolation.

"BREAKING NEWS: Governor of Lagos State, Mr. @jidesanwoolu test negative to #COVID19. Now out of isolation," he posted.

The governor tested positive for the novel disease on December 11, 2020 after he was in close contact with an infected aide.

The Lagos government reported that the 55-year-old displayed mild symptoms and fatigue, and received treatment at home.