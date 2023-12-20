ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Rufus Giwa polytechnic non-teaching staff protest over 11 months unpaid salaries

News Agency Of Nigeria

The polytechnic workers has been on irregular salary payment for over eight years.

Rufus Giwa polytechnic non-teaching staff protest over 11 months unpaid salaries
Rufus Giwa polytechnic non-teaching staff protest over 11 months unpaid salaries

Recommended articles

They organised the protest under the aegis of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions and Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANIP). They sang solidarity songs and marched to the Administrative Block of the institution to convey their grievances to the polytechnic management.

Addressing newsmen at the end of the event, the Chairman of SSANIP, Nafiu Okoro, said that the Governing Council of the institution should be held responsible for the infrastructure decay in the polytechnic. Okoro said that the workers were working but were hungry due to the insensitivity of the management to their complaints for the payment of their salaries and emoluments.

He further said that the polytechnic workers had been on irregular salary payment for over eight years. According to him, the two unions have decided to take the bull by the horn by embarking on an indefinite strike, starting from January 2, 2024, if all their salary arrears were not paid.

ADVERTISEMENT

Okoro also appealed to the State Government to include the polytechnic workers in the N35,000 wage award to workers in the state. He said that the workers no longer had confidence in the leadership of Dr Olubunmi Omoniyi-led Governing Council of the institution.

Okoro further said that it was pitiable and disturbing that the workers could not provide for their respective families due to financial constraints orchestrated by non-payment of their salaries. He said that the two unions in the institution had lost many of their members because they could not access basic things to sustain themselves and their families.

He urged the state to release funds to the school’s management to offset their salary arrears, saying that the Government should be sensitive to the plight of the polytechnic workers. Okoro said that the union was happy that the polytechnic had been approved for upgrading to a university.

He appealed to the State Government to ensure that the polytechnic workers also transitioned to the university workers. Reacting to the protest, the Public Relations Officer of the polytechnic, Samuel Ojo, said that unions had the right to protest to show their grievances.

Ojo, however, asked the protesters to give more room for negotiations between them and the management.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rufus Giwa polytechnic non-teaching staff protest over 11 months unpaid salaries

Rufus Giwa polytechnic non-teaching staff protest over 11 months unpaid salaries

Senate President Akpabio declares Umahi, Giadam's seats vacant following their appointments

Senate President Akpabio declares Umahi, Giadam's seats vacant following their appointments

President Tinubu seeks Senate’s confirmation of 11 Supreme Court justices

President Tinubu seeks Senate’s confirmation of 11 Supreme Court justices

Tinubu announces 50% travel discounts for Nigerians during holiday season

Tinubu announces 50% travel discounts for Nigerians during holiday season

Governor Mutfwang signs ₦314.8 billion 2024 budget into law in Plateau

Governor Mutfwang signs ₦314.8 billion 2024 budget into law in Plateau

We’ll use gas to revolutionise Nigeria’s power and industrial sector - Kyari

We’ll use gas to revolutionise Nigeria’s power and industrial sector - Kyari

Army troops kill bandit, recover arms in Kaduna's Sabon Birni

Army troops kill bandit, recover arms in Kaduna's Sabon Birni

MACBAN urges FG to clarify compensation for victims of drone attacks in Nigeria

MACBAN urges FG to clarify compensation for victims of drone attacks in Nigeria

BREAKING: Rivers Assembly withdraws impeachment notice against Governor Fubara

BREAKING: Rivers Assembly withdraws impeachment notice against Governor Fubara

Pulse Sports

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria's Vice President, Kashim Shettima [Presidency]

Shettima reassures Commonwealth Society of business-friendly environment in Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu

Muslim Scholars Union urges Tinubu’s intervention in Israel-Palestine war

Some electric taxis launched in Maiduguri [NAN]

Borno begins mass transit buses conversion to CNG

Governor Babajide Sanwo of Lagos State and Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

2024 budget should improve lives of Lagos residents, Obasa tells Sanwo-Olu