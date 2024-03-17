ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Rotary International gifts Nigeria $2m to fight maternal mortality

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN recalled that Rotary International had supported Nigeria on many projects, and this new project would run from 2023 to 2025.

President Bola Tinubu receives Rotary International President, Gordon Mclnally at the State House in Abuja [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu receives Rotary International President, Gordon Mclnally at the State House in Abuja [Presidency]

Recommended articles

The President of the international group, Gordon McInally, disclosed this during a community health engagement at LEA Primary School, Kuchingoro, Abuja, on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that maternal mortality refers to the death of a woman during pregnancy, childbirth, or within 42 days after giving birth, a crucial indicator of the overall health and well-being of women.

McInally, who said that the funding, which included approximately one million dollars already committed, was aimed at raising awareness on child and maternal health, particularly in maternal and neonatal mortality.

ADVERTISEMENT

He reiterated his commitment to making the world a better place for his two grandchildren in Scotland, as well as children in Nigeria and across the globe where Rotary operates.

He said, “This dedication involves improving healthcare systems, water and sanitation, education, and the environment.”

He explained that the project, operational in six states of the federation, is a multifaceted initiative aimed at enhancing family well-being.

“It focuses on providing women with access to reproductive advice and contraception while encouraging the involvement of men in decision-making processes.

“It also emphasises the importance of pregnant women taking good care of themselves during pregnancy and ensuring safe deliveries.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Given that many women still give birth at home, where mortality rates are high, promoting safe deliveries in a clinic environment is crucial in preventing unnecessary sufferings and loss of lives.

“There are numerous grants available for Nigeria. The Rotary Foundation, our charitable arm, operates by soliciting bids for grants.

“We consistently receive bids from Nigeria for various projects spanning our areas of focus, including education, healthcare, maternal and child care, water and sanitation, economic development—a vital aspect of Rotary’s work—and environmental initiatives.”

Joshua Hassan, the Chairman of the National Polio Plus Committee for Nigeria, revealed that Rotary allocated 21 million dollars to its core partners in the global polio eradication initiative, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

He explained that “we allocated 14 million dollars to WHO and seven million dollars to UNICEF.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We provide support in the form of funds and grants for their operations, particularly in the procurement and transportation of vaccines and other logistics.

“We also support WHO in surveillance operations, as it is through surveillance that we identify cases of polio in communities.”

Hassan, also the End Polio Now Coordinator for West Africa, said that the purpose of the Rotary President’s visit is to brief him on Nigeria’s efforts in the fight against polio and provide evidence of progress.

Prof. Dolapo Owofadeju, the National Coordinator of the Rotary Reproductive Maternal and Child Health Programme, highlighted the organisation’s shift from focusing solely on polio eradication to addressing maternal and child mortality caused by complications.

He attributed the complications to postpartum haemorrhage, high blood pressure, sepsis, and adolescent pregnancy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Owofadeju, also the Chairman, Federal Ministry of Health Safe Motherhood Technical Working Group, emphasised the need for capacity building for nurses and doctors.

He said ”Our outreach visit to homes is to identify children with malaria and any other health issues. We advocate for deliveries in facilities with medical attention, as 70 per cent of maternal deaths in our country occur during deliveries.

“We stress the importance of health workers’ behaviour. Pregnant women should feel comfortable when they visit clinics. Pregnancy is not a disease; it’s a physiological condition. Therefore, women, even those under 13, should be counselled without being abused.

“Traditional birth attendants are encouraged to register pregnant women in healthcare facilities rather than conducting deliveries. This is why Rotary ensures that clinics have the necessary equipment for the programme.”

Earlier at the Primary Healthcare Clinic in Area 2, Abuja, approximately 10 children between the ages of zero and two years old received polio vaccination.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN recalled that Rotary International had supported Nigeria on many projects, and this new project would run from 2023 to 2025.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA seizes drugs in car compartments, recovers 426,888 pills of tramadol

NDLEA seizes drugs in car compartments, recovers 426,888 pills of tramadol

Lagos man dies in traffic while protesting damage to his car

Lagos man dies in traffic while protesting damage to his car

Police arrest 2 Lagos traffic robbery suspects disguising as beggars

Police arrest 2 Lagos traffic robbery suspects disguising as beggars

Hair stylist, dispatch rider arrested for selling drugged chin-chin to students

Hair stylist, dispatch rider arrested for selling drugged chin-chin to students

Rotary International gifts Nigeria $2m to fight maternal mortality

Rotary International gifts Nigeria $2m to fight maternal mortality

Customs reopens Kebbi land border that links to Niger and Benin Republic

Customs reopens Kebbi land border that links to Niger and Benin Republic

How Muslim women can delay menstrual cycle to do Ramadan fasting — Imam

How Muslim women can delay menstrual cycle to do Ramadan fasting — Imam

Ned Nwoko admits he got over ₦1bn for constituency projects

Ned Nwoko admits he got over ₦1bn for constituency projects

Defence Headquarters drops cryptic message after murder of 16 soldiers in Delta community

Defence Headquarters drops cryptic message after murder of 16 soldiers in Delta community

Pulse Sports

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R: Country Director of KOICA, Mr Sungil Son; Gov. Ahmed Ododo of Kogi State; and the Rector of NKFI, Mr Williams Charles, during a courtesy call to Ododo, at Government House Lokoja [NAN]

Ododo wants to partner Korean govt to help Kogi youths acquire vocational skills

FG recruits 2,497 health workers to replace doctors, and nurses who emigrated. [Daily Trust]

FG blocks health workers from taking leave of absence over japa concern

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu directs customs to return seized food items to owners

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Padding: Presidency confirms NASS added ₦1.27tn to 2024 budget