The governor made the statement during a crusade organised by the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Church in Port Harcourt, saying God heard the prayers of the Christian community in the state and the people prevailed against “forces”.

He had said it was God’s intervention that ensured his victory in the guber election according to TheCable.

“We saw forces, but the greater force, God Almighty came. With this crusade, Rivers State will be abundantly blessed,” Wike said.

“I repeat once again without apologies, Rivers is a Christian state. That is why nobody can touch us. When it mattered most, the Christian community prayed and God heard your prayers.

“I will continue to support the activities of all churches. This government will always partner the churches, whatever the programme they are engaged in. I urge the church to continue to pray. Each time you pray, put us in your prayers.

“On March 9, light prevailed over darkness. God showed himself and he is in charge. But for God, I wouldn’t have been here addressing the Christian faithful. The enemies came to Rivers state to take over and stop the will of the people but God said no, and the people’s will prevailed.”

Governor Wike also said his administration would continue to support and partner with the church.