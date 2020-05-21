This was contained in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mbah, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Adamu said the directive followed inquiries on the status of essential workers in respect of the due enforcement of the national curfew and inter-state movement restriction orders declared by the Federal Government.

He explained that it had become necessary to clear all ambiguity on the position of the police, especially as it relates to persons on essential duties.

“The force is not oblivious of the sensitive, indispensable, patriotic and front line role of the nation’s workforce that falls within the category of Essential Service Providers in government efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

“To this effect, all essential workers including medical personnel, ambulance service providers, journalists and firefighters remain exempted from the movement restriction orders as well as the national curfew,” he said.

Adamu called on zonal AIGs and Command CPs to give maximum effect to the orders and extend due courtesies to essential service providers so affected.

He enjoined all workers who fall within these categories not to take undue advantage of their positions and privileges to advance other purposes not connected with the performance of their duties

The I-G urged the AIGs and CPs to ensure that personnel deployed for the enforcement duties respect the fundamental rights of the citizens.