The lawmakers, who condemned the act, also charged the Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, and the Director General of DSS, Mr Yusuf Bichi, to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The resolution was sequel to a motion by Rep. Abdulrahman Abubakar (APC-Adamawa) at a plenary presided over by Speaker Yakubu Dogara in Abuja.

Moving the motion Abubakar, who represents Mubi North/ Mubi South and Maiha Federal Constituency, noted that late Badeh was an exceptional officer, who was killed by gunmen on Dec. 18, in his car while returning from his farm along Abuja-Keffi road.

“Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, the exception officer who flew two former U.S. Presidents, received recognition from Koffi Anan. He was the only four-star General Adamawa state ever produced.

“His driver sustained serious injuries from gunshot and is receiving medical treatment, while his Farm Manager, Engineer Joe, was taken away by the perpetrators of the act.

According to him, Badeh was born on Jan. 10, 1957 in Vimtim, Mubi Local Government Area (LGA) of Adamawa state in Northeast Nigeria into the family of peasant farmers.

“He attended Vimtim Primary School, and went on to obtain his school certificate from Villanova Secondary School in 1976,

“He was admitted into the Nigeria Defence Academy as member of the 21th Regular Course on Jan. 3, 1977, and was commissioned pilot officer on July 3, 1979.

“Badeh was the 15th CDS of the Armed Forces of Nigeria,” he said.

Abubakar said Badeh’s death was a great loss to his constituency, Adamawa state and Nigeria at large.

In his contribution, Rep. Toby Okechukwu (PDP-Enugu) blamed security agencies for the recent killings in the country.

Also speaking, Rep. Chika Adamu (APC-Niger), who expressed fear over the rate of killing in the country, said the killing of the former CDS must have been planned.

“How could a general move alone with his driver and third party?” he asked.

Meanwhile, the House had adjourned plenary till Jan. 16, 2019.

The motion for the adjournment was moved when the house reverted back to plenary presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Mr Yusuf Lasun, on Thursday.