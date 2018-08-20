Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Reps beg Buhari to arrest Oshiomhole

Oshiomhole Reps beg Buhari to arrest APC Chairman for 'primitive' attacks on Saraki, National Assembly

The group of lawmakers said the former Edo State governor is ridiculing Nigeria in the global community with his actions.

  • Published:
Reps beg Buhari to arrest Oshiomhole play President Muhammadu Buhari with APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole (Punch)

Members of the House of Representatives have urged President Muhammadu Buhari to arrest national chairman of the All Progressives' Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, to curb his alleged attacks on the National Assembly.

The group of lawmakers, named Parliamentary Democrats Group (PDG), said the former Edo State governor is ridiculing Nigeria in the global community by launching relentless attacks against the office of current Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and the entire legislative arm of government.

In the statement signed by the group's spokesperson, Hon. Timothy Golu (Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam, Plateau - PDP), they said Oshiomhole is destabilising the National Assembly with threats.

The statement read, "Oshiomhole has refused to sleep because he wants Senator Bukola Saraki removed as duly elected Senate President.

"He is distracting our nation's democracy and ridiculing us before the global democratic community. His style is too primitive for democracy.

"Let him come through the door with 2/3 of the Senators to legally achieve his selfish objective. What his ignorance would not allow him know is that even some APC Senators are not part of the charade. Access to democracy is not brigandage but respect to the rule of law and due process.

"Oshiomhole's anti democratic utterances is making us a laughing stock. We advise him not to kill himself on Saraki as there is nothing he can do to subvert the law of democracy just to achieve an anti democratic goal.

"We call on President Buhari to immediately call him to order or direct the IGP Ibrahim Idris to arrest him so that peace can flow.

"He is destabilising the National Assembly with threats and the use of security agencies to haunt our leaders."

Saraki vs Oshiomhole

Ever since Saraki dumped the APC for the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) in July, Oshiomhole has led the charge for him to be impeached as leader of the Senate several times.

The national assembly adjourned legislative sittings till September 25 during plenary on July 24, amid a controversial clampdown by security operatives on Saraki and Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, in what has been described as a witch-hunt orchestrated by the executive.

The alleged witch-hunt raised even more concerns when operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) invaded the national assembly complex on Tuesday, August 7.

The ruling party recently alleged that Saraki and the PDP were plotting to employ thugs to attack APC Senators over the ongoing plot to remove him as Senate President. The party said APC lawmakers will be lured to a meeting by PDP and then harmed with hired thugs to prevent them from attending legislative sittings that could lead to Saraki's impeachment.

The ruling party further alleged that the plot is a follow-up to Saraki's previous attempt to buy over APC Senators with N100 million each to upset the party's majority in the Senate.

The APC has been putting public pressure on Saraki to reconvene the National Assembly, describing his actions of 'shutting down' parliament as bordering on high treason.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Buhari President vows to jail more peoplebullet
2 In Osun Government declares Monday public holiday for Isese festivalbullet
3 Daura Buhari's kinsmen allegedly planning sacked DSS boss' recallbullet

Related Articles

Yahaya Bello Gov says Nigerians are happy and satisfied with Buhari’s performance
Governors Forum We are not elected to pay salaries only - 36 State Governors
Okonjo-Iweala 'How Gov Aregbesola assaulted me'--ex minister
Saraki PDP Senators are taking turns to sleep at the National Assembly to prevent Senate President's impeachment by APC Senators
Saraki Senate President says he's 'considering' running against Buhari in 2019
Osun Election APC raises alarm over PDP's alleged plans to rig
Saraki Senate President says he won't play in the gutter with Oshiomhole, APC executives
Oshiomhole APC chairman says no going back on Saraki’s removal
Saraki APC accuses Senate President of treason
Saraki Senate President, PDP plan to attack APC Senators with thugs, ruling party alleges

Local

Olasubomi Okeowo
Olasubomi Okeowo Nigerians mock presidential aspirant's disastrous interview performance
Terrorists kill 19 in fresh Borno attack
Boko Haram Terrorists kill 19 in fresh Borno attack
Oyo state govt demolishes Ayefele's Music House, Fresh FM
Yinka Ayefele PDP condemns demolition of musician’s studio
Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje
In Kano Govt. disburses N99m to 6, 600 women