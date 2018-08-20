news

Members of the House of Representatives have urged President Muhammadu Buhari to arrest national chairman of the All Progressives' Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, to curb his alleged attacks on the National Assembly.

The group of lawmakers, named Parliamentary Democrats Group (PDG), said the former Edo State governor is ridiculing Nigeria in the global community by launching relentless attacks against the office of current Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and the entire legislative arm of government.

In the statement signed by the group's spokesperson, Hon. Timothy Golu (Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam, Plateau - PDP), they said Oshiomhole is destabilising the National Assembly with threats.

The statement read, "Oshiomhole has refused to sleep because he wants Senator Bukola Saraki removed as duly elected Senate President.

"He is distracting our nation's democracy and ridiculing us before the global democratic community. His style is too primitive for democracy.

"Let him come through the door with 2/3 of the Senators to legally achieve his selfish objective. What his ignorance would not allow him know is that even some APC Senators are not part of the charade. Access to democracy is not brigandage but respect to the rule of law and due process.

"Oshiomhole's anti democratic utterances is making us a laughing stock. We advise him not to kill himself on Saraki as there is nothing he can do to subvert the law of democracy just to achieve an anti democratic goal.

"We call on President Buhari to immediately call him to order or direct the IGP Ibrahim Idris to arrest him so that peace can flow.

"He is destabilising the National Assembly with threats and the use of security agencies to haunt our leaders."

Saraki vs Oshiomhole

Ever since Saraki dumped the APC for the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) in July, Oshiomhole has led the charge for him to be impeached as leader of the Senate several times.

The national assembly adjourned legislative sittings till September 25 during plenary on July 24, amid a controversial clampdown by security operatives on Saraki and Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, in what has been described as a witch-hunt orchestrated by the executive.

The alleged witch-hunt raised even more concerns when operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) invaded the national assembly complex on Tuesday, August 7.

The ruling party recently alleged that Saraki and the PDP were plotting to employ thugs to attack APC Senators over the ongoing plot to remove him as Senate President. The party said APC lawmakers will be lured to a meeting by PDP and then harmed with hired thugs to prevent them from attending legislative sittings that could lead to Saraki's impeachment.

The ruling party further alleged that the plot is a follow-up to Saraki's previous attempt to buy over APC Senators with N100 million each to upset the party's majority in the Senate.

The APC has been putting public pressure on Saraki to reconvene the National Assembly, describing his actions of 'shutting down' parliament as bordering on high treason.