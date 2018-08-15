Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Oshiomhole says Saraki must be removed

Oshiomhole APC chairman says no going back on Saraki’s removal

Oshiomhole said the Senate President’s defection means he has become a member of the minority party and cannot continue to lead the Senate.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has said that there is no going back in the plan to remove Senate President Bukola Saraki. play

APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole

(Tolani Ali)

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has said that there is no going back in the plan to remove Senate President Bukola Saraki.

He said this before the meeting between members of the National Assembly APC caucus and party leaders.

Saraki recently dumped the ruling APC for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Oshiomhole said the Senate President’s defection means he has become a member of the minority party and cannot continue to lead the Senate.

According to Tribune, the APC chairman said “In all of these, one thing is clear, the Senate president cannot change the real narrative in the Senate. The minority can have their say, and the majority will have their way at the Senate.

“If they have only 49, and the APC have 56, they will tell us anywhere in the world, where the minority will produce the leaders of the House. We cannot be subjected to a minority rule in Nigeria. Whether Senator Saraki likes it or not he can only take the part of honour by allowing the APC to take its rightful leader of the Senate. If not he would be impeached lawfully and democratically.

“As the governing party, we are committed to leading with example. In everything we do we ensure it is in the provisions of the law, Including the impeachment of Senator Saraki.

“We have very important issues which require the NASS to deliberate on before the presiding officers hurriedly adjourned the Assembly.

ALSO READ: Why Senate President visited Obasanjo

“The issue of obtaining foreign loans, without which the government cannot perform, the virement and the Presidents request for the approval of N242bn for INEC. You must act to actualize these so that the democracy would not shut down as expected by Saraki. These issues require your serious attention to ensure that government gets the required assistance to provide the dividends of democracy to Nigerians."

The All Progressives Congress (APC) also accused Senate President Bukola Saraki of treason.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 #EndSARS Osinbajo orders IGP Idris to reform notorious Police unitbullet
2 Saraki APC Senators to meet with Oshiomhole allegedly over Senate...bullet
3 Soyinka Nobel Laureate says Obasanjo gave out oil blocs for sexbullet

Related Articles

Ibrahim Idris RAPC asks Osinbajo to sack police IG
Oshiomhole APC chairman wants Buhari to recover $16bn reportedly spent on power
Saraki Why Senate President visited Obasanjo
Misau to Ojudu You should be ashamed of indicting President Buhari
Saraki Senate President meets Obasanjo in Ogun state
Saraki APC Senators to meet with Oshiomhole allegedly over Senate President’s removal
Saraki APC accuses Senate President of treason

Local

Aisha Buhari bags leadership award in South Korea
Aisha Buhari First Lady bags leadership award in South Korea
Former Governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido has alleged that Senator Godswill Akpabio left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because he was afraid.
Akpabio Sule Lamido speaks on how APC made Senator dump PDP
INEC extends voters registration to August 31
INEC Electoral body registers 23 new political parties, extends voters registration to August 31
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the Senate President, Bukola Saraki of treason.
Saraki APC accuses Senate President of treason