Oshiomhole says Saraki must be removed

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has said that there is no going back in the plan to remove Senate President Bukola Saraki.

He said this before the meeting between members of the National Assembly APC caucus and party leaders.

Saraki recently dumped the ruling APC for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Oshiomhole said the Senate President’s defection means he has become a member of the minority party and cannot continue to lead the Senate.

According to Tribune, the APC chairman said “In all of these, one thing is clear, the Senate president cannot change the real narrative in the Senate. The minority can have their say, and the majority will have their way at the Senate.

“If they have only 49, and the APC have 56, they will tell us anywhere in the world, where the minority will produce the leaders of the House. We cannot be subjected to a minority rule in Nigeria. Whether Senator Saraki likes it or not he can only take the part of honour by allowing the APC to take its rightful leader of the Senate. If not he would be impeached lawfully and democratically.

“As the governing party, we are committed to leading with example. In everything we do we ensure it is in the provisions of the law, Including the impeachment of Senator Saraki.

“We have very important issues which require the NASS to deliberate on before the presiding officers hurriedly adjourned the Assembly.

“The issue of obtaining foreign loans, without which the government cannot perform, the virement and the Presidents request for the approval of N242bn for INEC. You must act to actualize these so that the democracy would not shut down as expected by Saraki. These issues require your serious attention to ensure that government gets the required assistance to provide the dividends of democracy to Nigerians."