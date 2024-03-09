ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerians are seeing results of Tinubu’s FX policy subsidy removal - Reno Omokri

Nurudeen Shotayo

Omokri noted that petrol importation has dropped by 50% since the removal of the subsidy.

Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri

Contrary to popular opinion, a former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, said President Bola Tinubu's decision to remove the petrol subsidy and reform the foreign exchange market has started yielding positive results.

Recommended articles

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain commended Tinubu for ending the subsidy regime, which he said former President Muhammadu Buhari should have done instead of borrowing to pay over ₦400bn monthly for the scheme.

He made these known while speaking on Inside Sources with Laolu Akande, aired on Channels Television on Friday, March 8, 2024.

During his inauguration on May 29, 2023, the President announced that "subsidy is gone", and the pronouncement immediately triggered an astronomical increase in the fuel pump price from about ₦180 to over ₦600.

ADVERTISEMENT

And coupled with the subsequent floating of the naira as part of the reforms in the financial sector, Nigerians are experiencing the worst food and hunger crises in over three decades.

As a result, protests have erupted in some parts of the country as citizens find living conditions increasingly unbearable.

However, Omokri said the current situation was inevitable due to rot inherited by the Tinubu government.

He also noted that all three major candidates in the 2023 presidential poll, including PDP's Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) — promised to remove the petrol subsidy.

“So, it amounts to intellectual dishonesty for anybody to begin to say Nigeria is collapsing. We are getting some wins right now.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The naira has to be floated. We can’t afford multiple exchange rates.

“Fuel importation has reduced by more than 50%. That means the removal of fuel subsidy has worked. Local refining has also increased by 8%. So, we are actually seeing results,” he said.

Earlier, human rights activist and Labour Party sympathiser Dele Farotimi had claimed that the rule of law had collapsed in Nigeria.

Responding, Omokri said Nigeria remains a lawful country, adding that the Labour Party should accept its fate that it lost the 2023 presidential election.

“After the election, we have to come together and support Nigeria. Nigeria is moving forward right now, and we have to support Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That you did not win an election does not mean you should drag your country down.”

“There is rule of law in Nigeria,” said the Atiku campaigner.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG suspends expatriate employment levy after Tinubu met Qatari investors

FG suspends expatriate employment levy after Tinubu met Qatari investors

Nigerians are seeing results of Tinubu’s FX policy subsidy removal - Reno Omokri

Nigerians are seeing results of Tinubu’s FX policy subsidy removal - Reno Omokri

Bishops, Imams hold special prayer for Abba Kyari

Bishops, Imams hold special prayer for Abba Kyari

Delta State university matriculates 2,450 students

Delta State university matriculates 2,450 students

Shettima seeks private sector’s support to transform agricultural production

Shettima seeks private sector’s support to transform agricultural production

PDP Chairman wants female president for Nigeria

PDP Chairman wants female president for Nigeria

60,000 residents to benefit as Obaseki flags off ₦1bn feed-the-hungry initiative

60,000 residents to benefit as Obaseki flags off ₦1bn feed-the-hungry initiative

Court fines Qur’anic schools centre ₦500k for name, logo duplication

Court fines Qur’anic schools centre ₦500k for name, logo duplication

Over 6m Nigerians displaced by insecurity, disasters - Refugees Commission

Over 6m Nigerians displaced by insecurity, disasters - Refugees Commission

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some of the schoolchildren that were abducted from their schools by bandits in Nigeria (FR24)

1,683 school children kidnapped in 8 years in Nigeria

Lagos-Sagamu expressway’s long bridge undergoes repairs March 4 — FG

Lagos-Sagamu expressway’s long bridge undergoes repairs Monday — FG

Friends of Jagaban want to sensitise Nigerians on patriotism, Tinubu's reforms [Newsnaija]

Friends of Jagaban want to sensitise Nigerians on patriotism, Tinubu's reforms

Kogi residents to pay higher for bread as bakers increase prices [Daily Trust]

Kogi residents to pay higher for bread as bakers increase prices