Peter Obi not so bad – Reno Omokri comes for 'Obidients'

Ima Elijah

The Obidient movement is more suited for war than politics... It is a militancy... and Boko Haram is ideology.

Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri

In the midst of the political fervor surrounding the upcoming 2023 general elections, ex-presidential aide Reno Omokri has astutely recognized that Labour Party nominee Peter Obi possesses redeeming qualities, despite any misgivings that may exist.

Why this matters: With a quick wit and a sharp tongue, Reno Omokri has never been one to hold back his criticisms of former Anambra State Governor and his loyal followers, aptly dubbed the 'Obidients', often taking to social media to make his opinions known.

Peter Obi not the main problem: In a nuanced shift of tone, mere days ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Omokri conveyed that while he maintains a critical stance on Obi, it is the zealous and combative conduct of his followers, the 'Obidients', that warrants concern.

In his words: "Obidients are a curse to Obi. The man himself is not so bad. But with the behaviour of Obidients, you are afraid of what will become of Nigeria if power gets to their hands. Many are just unnecessarily and scarily aggressive. May power never get to their hands!

"The Obidient movement is more suited for war than politics. In fact, it is a misnomer to call it a movement. It is a militancy. With few exceptions, the difference between the Obidient movement and Boko Haram is ideology. Both want to use force to have their way!"

Omokri's fears: He voiced trepidation regarding the potential outcome for the nation if their candidate were to ascend to the presidency.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

