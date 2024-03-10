Remi Tinubu wants Nigerian women to support, inspire one another

The President’s wife made the call at an event organised by an NGO, Women Helping Hand Initiative, to celebrate the 2024 International Women’s Day, on Saturday in Abuja.

Mrs Tinubu, who was represented by Mrs Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi, the Mandate Secretary, Women Affairs Secretariat, FCT Administration, said that women were facing discrimination, violence, and deprivation, stressing the need for women to support women.

“Women have been overcoming obstacles through resilience and determination in their various fields of endeavours.

“As we reflect on the progress we have made, we must also acknowledge the challenges that still lie ahead.

“Women have continued to face discrimination in many areas of their lives, and it is a collective responsibility to work towards a future where every woman can fulfil her potential,” she said.

The first lady commended the founder of the NGO, Wife of former Vice-President, Mrs Oludolapo Osinbajo, for supporting women through educational support, advocacy, and community outreach.

Also speaking, Mrs Osinbajo also re-echoed the first lady’s call for women to support women, girls, and other vulnerable groups.

She emphasised the importance of collective action to address the needs of vulnerable women and girls, considering the obstacles such individuals encounter in life.

