ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Remi Tinubu wants Nigerian women to support, inspire one another

News Agency Of Nigeria

She emphasised the importance of collective action to address the needs of vulnerable women and girls, considering the obstacles such individuals encounter in life.

Nigeria's first lady, Remi Tinubu [Premium Times]
Nigeria's first lady, Remi Tinubu [Premium Times]

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has called on women to support and inspire one another to strengthen the push for gender equality and an inclusive society.

Recommended articles

The President’s wife made the call at an event organised by an NGO, Women Helping Hand Initiative, to celebrate the 2024 International Women’s Day, on Saturday in Abuja.

Mrs Tinubu, who was represented by Mrs Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi, the Mandate Secretary, Women Affairs Secretariat, FCT Administration, said that women were facing discrimination, violence, and deprivation, stressing the need for women to support women.

“Women have been overcoming obstacles through resilience and determination in their various fields of endeavours.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As we reflect on the progress we have made, we must also acknowledge the challenges that still lie ahead.

“Women have continued to face discrimination in many areas of their lives, and it is a collective responsibility to work towards a future where every woman can fulfil her potential,” she said.

The first lady commended the founder of the NGO, Wife of former Vice-President, Mrs Oludolapo Osinbajo, for supporting women through educational support, advocacy, and community outreach.

Also speaking, Mrs Osinbajo also re-echoed the first lady’s call for women to support women, girls, and other vulnerable groups.

She emphasised the importance of collective action to address the needs of vulnerable women and girls, considering the obstacles such individuals encounter in life.

ADVERTISEMENT

She explained that the NGO was established to assist women, children, and young adults through mentoring, skill acquisition, counselling, and rehabilitation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Another budget was passed underground - Senator blows the whistle

Another budget was passed underground - Senator blows the whistle

Ododo wants to partner Korean govt to help Kogi youths acquire vocational skills

Ododo wants to partner Korean govt to help Kogi youths acquire vocational skills

Adult Nigerian needed ₦858 to eat healthy diet per day in January - NBS

Adult Nigerian needed ₦858 to eat healthy diet per day in January - NBS

Tinubu directs customs to return seized food items to owners

Tinubu directs customs to return seized food items to owners

Gov Aliyu launches guards to fight banditry in Sokoto, seeks collaboration

Gov Aliyu launches guards to fight banditry in Sokoto, seeks collaboration

Muslim group asks FG to arrest abductors of women, children in Borno, Kaduna

Muslim group asks FG to arrest abductors of women, children in Borno, Kaduna

Remi Tinubu wants Nigerian women to support, inspire one another

Remi Tinubu wants Nigerian women to support, inspire one another

FG blocks health workers from taking leave of absence over japa concern

FG blocks health workers from taking leave of absence over japa concern

NLC chieftain says Ajaero has ulterior motive for frequently calling for strikes

NLC chieftain says Ajaero has ulterior motive for frequently calling for strikes

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some of the schoolchildren that were abducted from their schools by bandits in Nigeria (FR24)

1,683 school children kidnapped in 8 years in Nigeria

Minister says she's deeply shocked at too many deaths of Nollywood actors

Minister says she's deeply shocked at too many deaths of Nollywood actors

Labour Party supporters

Labour Party lawmakers donate 6 months' salaries to cushion hardship in Anambra

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

APC chieftain says Tinubu governing like a military dictator