The Prosecutor-General (equivalent to the Attorney-General) of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohammed Montazeri, has urged the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Judiciary to allow the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Shiekh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, to come to Iran for medical treatment.

According to AhlulBayt News Agency, an Iran-based news organisation, Montazeri said this in a letter on Saturday, July 20, 2019.

The Iranian official also called on the Judiciary to grant bail to El-Zakzaky who is the leader of all Shia Muslims in Nigeria.

Montazeri also criticised the Federal Government’s handling of the crisis, adding that El-Zakzakky’s current medical condition had become a source of worry.

“I, as the prosecutor general of the Islamic Republic of Iran, urge the Nigerian judicial authorities (to take steps) in line with their judicial independence and support for a captive citizen, and provide the ground for his release and transfer him to the Islamic Republic of Iran for treatment," he said.

El-Zakzaky's arrest and detention

El-Zakzaky lost his left eye when Nigerian government forces raided the northern town of Zaria about four years ago.

The raid started after Shi’ites refused to allow the convoy of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai, to ply a road during its procession.

His wife, Zeenah, also sustained serious wounds while more than 300 of his followers and three of his sons were killed in the violence that ensued.

The cleric has been kept in custody along with his wife and some of his follower despite court orders for his release.

Over the past weeks, some Shiite members have engaged in violent protests with the Police.

The group had invaded the National Assembly attacking citizens and destroying cars and other properties.

The group had destroyed an emergency bay at Central Business District during q recent protest.

A Police officer and youth corp member were killed on the same day.