Public toilet operators increase charges by 100%

Ibrahim Kabo, Chairman of the association, announced in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Thursday. He said that charges for defecation in the facilities increased to ₦200 from the initial ₦100 while taking baths with hot and cold water rose to ₦200 as against the earlier ₦100.

Kabo said the upward review was necessitated by a sharp increase in the prices of items used in maintaining the facilities.

“We use soap, detergent, antibacterial agents, petrol, deodorant, cream buckets, brooms, dustbins, and toilet paper among others to make the toilets convenient for the public.

“On the other hand, we have increased workers’ transportation fares; their role is very important because they are in charge of maintenance and taking care of the facilities.

“These are what led to the price increase in the public toilets in the metropolis,” the chairman said.

He said that as advocates of ending open defecation, members of the association must increase the charges to be able to pay their utility bills and remain in business.

“That is why we work with the Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) unit of the local government area and the Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA),” Kabo added.

Reacting, a client, Aliyu Danjuma, said the upward review was unfortunate but understandable.

“I don’t blame them on the increase; everything has gone up, so you don’t expect less than what they are charging,” he stated.