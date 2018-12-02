Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Prove you have better training, tactics than terrorists, Buratai

Prove you have better training, tactics than terrorists, Buratai charges Special Forces

The Chief of Army of Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, gave the charge in Maiduguri on Sunday, while addressing the Armed Forces Special Forces and Army Strike Group deployed in the North-East.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai - Chief of Army Staff play Insurgency: Prove you have better training, tactics than terrorists, Buratai charges Special Forces (Punch)

The Nigerian Army has challenged its Special Forces to prove that they have better training and tactics than terrorists by making the difference and positive impact in the ongoing counter-terrorism operations.

The Chief of Army of Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, gave the charge in Maiduguri on Sunday, while addressing the Armed Forces Special Forces and Army Strike Group deployed in the North-East.

You are selected specially and deployed here in the North East. You are given special training and that is why you are called Special Forces.

“I am here to tell you that you have a great job to do and you must do it properly.

“You are deployed in the North-East to make a difference because of your special training. If there will be any challenge in terms of capacity, I believe you will fill that gap and you have all it takes to do that.

“If you apply the training that you are given, we all have cause to be proud to belong the armed forces of our great country,’’ Buratai said.

He warned them against exhibiting cowardice, saying “we do not have time for the chicken-hearted, the cowards.

“You all must brace up and be brave. We have done the greatest job so far in the North-East; the greatest in terms of degrading the terrorists.

“We are better trained, better equipped. We know tactics better than them and what is remaining for us is to dominate everywhere and dominate our areas of responsibilities.

“We must dominate the whole of the North-East.’’

He added that “the terrorists must no longer be allowed the freedom to move about and commit heinous crime and escape.

“They must be dealt with squarely. We must say no to their vain and invalid threats.

“Henceforth, there should be no dull moment in our operations. There should be no gap, but make a difference,’’

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Atiku 'gets' US visa after 13-years, jets out of Nigeriabullet
2 Nigeria Police Force asks passionate youths to apply for recruitment...bullet
3 EFCC catches Lebanese man with $2m at Abuja airportbullet

Related Articles

Fake news threatens national security, operations – Buratai
2 suicide bombers killed in Borno
Troops dislodge Boko Haram from hideout
Boko Haram: Buratai charges troops to take offensive posture
Presidency says military will never get enough funding
Wike vows 'illegal militia training camp' shut down by Army will continue operation
Presidency says Boko Haram is beyond technically defeated, begs for patience from Nigerians
Army says Boko Haram killed 23 soldiers in Metele attack, not over 100
Buhari orders military to end Boko Haram threat, returns from Maiduguri

Local

Lagos Speaker, Obasa congratulates Oyetola ahead of inauguration as Osun Gov
Nigeria, Yoruba nation will miss Fasehun, says Lagos Speaker
N800b subsidy debts: Oil marketers give FG 7-day ultimatum to pay cash
Fake news threatens national security, operations – Buratai
FG fully committed to passage of PIGB - Osinbajo
Thanksgiving: Osinbajo, Gowon see brighter future for Nigeria
X
Advertisement