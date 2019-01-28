This formed the opinion of Nigerians who led a protest to the United States Embassy in Abuja on Monday, January 27, 2019, to express the grievances following America’s reaction to the sacking of Justice Walter Onnoghen as the country’s number-one chief law officer.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Friday, January 25, 2019, suspended Onnoghen over alleged none declaration of some of his assets. Subsequently, Justice Tanko Mohammed was sworn in an acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The American Embassy alongside the European Union, some senior legal practitioners had expressed concerns over the manner in which Onnoghen was suspended.

But a massive crowd drawn from various groups stormed the country’s embassy threatening to shut down the premises.

Speaking at the protest, Princess Ajibola urged America to support the Nigerian government war against corruption.

”The recent happenings in the country with regards to the Judicial arm of government has indeed caused Nigeria untold embarrassment especially with the admittance of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, that he forgot to declare some of his assets as mandated by the law,” Ajibola said.

"For long Nigerians have yearned for a leader who would confront the all-powerful judiciary in the country. The action of President Muhammadu Buhari against the Chief Justice of Nigeria is an action for reclaiming the soul of Nigeria.

“We are by this medium letting the world know that Nigerians are 100% in support of the action of our president. If our president does not do it for his country, is it America or Britain that would do it for us?

“We wish to state that President Muhammadu has the total support of Nigerians in the fight against corruption in the judiciary. We are solidly behind him now and always because if we do not join hands to fight corruption, we might wake up one day and realize that we do not have any country again,” she declared.

Similarly, Nigerians in the country’s commercial nerve center, Lagos, took to the streets to criticize the actions those who have condemned President’s decision on Onnoghen.

Festus Akintola, convener of the protest, said Justice must take its full course to serve as a deterrent to others that it is no longer business as usual.

“In Nigeria today, judges live flamboyant lifestyles that one wonders if they are not supposed to serve as role models in the society.

“The time has come for the liberation of Nigeria, and there is no going back because it’s forward ever and backward never,” he announced.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Bar Association has urged to boycott courts in protest of Onnoghen’s suspension.