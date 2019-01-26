The Embassy of the United States has expressed concern over the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen.

Onnoghen’s suspension was announced by President Buhari on Friday, January 25, 2019, despite several court orders stopping the Federal Government and other concerned parties not to remove him until the suit on his case is heard.

The embattled Chief Justice of Nigeria was accused of failing to declare his asset.

US Embassy reacts

The US, through its embassy, issued a statement saying “The Embassy of the United States deeply concerned by the impact of the executive branch’s decision to suspend and replace the Chief Justice and head of the judicial branch without the support of the legislative branch on the eve of national and state elections.

“We note widespread Nigerian criticism that this decision is unconstitutional and that it undermines the independence of the judicial branch. That undercuts the stated determination of government, candidates, and political party leaders to ensure that the elections proceed in a way that is free, fair, transparent, and peaceful - leading to a credible result.

“We urge that the issues raised by this decision be resolved swiftly and peacefully in accordance with due process, full respect for the rule of law, and the spirit of the Constitution of Nigeria. Such action is needed urgently now to ensure that this decision does not cast a pall over the electoral process.”

Abacha days are here

You will recall that former President Olusegun Obasanjo raised an alarm recently, during his state of the nation address on Sunday, January 20, 2019.

Obasanjo accused Buhari of taking the country back to the days of the military Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha.

Timi Frank writes UN

A former spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank has also written to the United Nation to call the President to order.

In his letter, Frank said that the President’s action portents unimaginable implications for the nation’s democracy.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Justice Tanko Mohammed has been sworn in as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.