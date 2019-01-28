The Nigerian Senate has filed a case at the Supreme Court regarding the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen.

According to a statement issued by the Special Adviser ( Media and Publicity) to Senate President, Yusuph Olaniyonu, the Senate wants the court to determine if President Buhari acted within his constitutional powers when he suspended Onnoghen.

Onnoghen was suspended by the President following allegations that he breached the constitutional requirements for the declaration of assets.

The statement also said that the Senate will no longer meet on Tuesday, January 29, 2019, as earlier announced.

“Earlier today, the Senate filed a case in the highest court of the land, the Supreme Court, seeking its interpretation on whether President Muhammadu Buhari acted within the provision of the constitution in his suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Hon. Justice Walter Nkannu Onnoghen or whether the action of the President does amount to usurpation of the powers of the Senate as provided for in Section 292 of the constitution.

“Following the filing of the case, the matter of the suspension of the CJN which is the main issue for which the Senate had planned to reconvene tomorrow, has become subjudiced.

“Therefore, in line with the standing rules of the Senate not to debate issues that are already pending before the court, the reconvening of the Senate tomorrow has been put off. The previous adjournment of the Senate till February 19, 2019 stays," the statement added.

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has also ordered all lawyers to boycott courts for two days in protest of Onnoghen’s suspension.