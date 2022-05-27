Presidential aspirant, Fayose visits popular Amala joint ahead of PDP primaries

Fayose was sighted at the famous restaurant on Friday, May 27, 2022, with some party delegates who are in the city to participate in the primary elections of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Some of the delegates donned the caps with images of some of the opposition party's presidential aspirants.

Fayose is believed to be one of the politicians who patronise the Iya Oyo restaurant which is believed to be one of the top food and drinks joints in the capital city.

It would be recalled that in 2017, a picture of the former governor eating Amala at the same restaurant went viral on social media.

It would also be recalled that in April 2022, after picking his presidential forms, Fayose visited the restaurant to have his usual Amala with gbegiri, ewedu, and goat meat.

Fayose is one of the aspirants seeking to become Nigeria’s president in 2023, but his campaign has not been very loud compared to the campaigns of other frontline contenders.

Meanwhile, all is set for the election at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, the venue of the PDP’s presidential primaries.

The primaries are scheduled for Saturday, May 28, and Sunday, May 29, 2022.

Around the stadium is a massive billboard of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and posters of Governors Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state.