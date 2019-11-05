President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday, November 2, 2019 departed Makkah for United Kingdom on a 2-week private visit after he successfully performed the Lesser Hajj.

As earlier reported by Pulse, President Muhammadu Buhari has just signed a new bill into law, it amends the Deep Offshore (and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract) Act, and has been hailed as “a landmark moment for Nigeria” by the president.

Buhari signed the bill at the Abuja House in London on Monday, November 4, 2019; a development that has evoked criticism with many saying Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo could have performed the function in his stead.

President Muhammadu Buhari signs Deep Offshore bill into law in London, with Chief of Staff Abba Kyari (Twitter: @BashirAhmaad)

However, during a visit to Senate President, Ahmad Lawan at the national assembly on Tuesday, November 5, Oshiomhole in a statement, claimed that President Buhari can preside over the affairs of the country from anywhere in the world.

“I think by signing into law at the Nigerian House in London, it shows that wherever the president is, he is presiding over Nigeria and with the benefit of modern technology we have passed the Mungo Park era,” he said.

“So signing it in London for me has also made several statements – namely, that wherever national interest is involved, the president is on duty and wherever he is he is presiding.

“I also salute his assenting to the bill as fast as he did and even at the Nigerian House in London.”

The APC chairman also commended to the opposition parties in the upper legislative chamber for the role they played in passing the bill.

“It may interest you to know that Nigeria receives $268million only before this amendment. After the amendment when the bill will start to operate, at $55 to a barrel, Nigeria will receive about $1.5billion,” he said.

“Going up to $60 (per barrel) it be close to $2billion. That is a monumental quantum leap actually.”

On his part, Lawan said the current senate is working hard to ensure that Nigerians have good governance.