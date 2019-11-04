Geoffrey Onyeama, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, has directed that goods imported into the country must have at least 30 percent local input.

While speaking at the meeting of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on the Temporary Partial Closure of Land Borders held on Monday, October 4, 2019, Onyeama stated that Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) countries must respect rules of origin, as he vowed that Nigeria will no longer tolerate repackaging of imported goods.

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hameed Ali says the partial border closure will continue until the set objectives are achieved. [Twitter/@NGRPresident]

The minister also said goods imported for the Nigerian market must be escorted directly from the port of member states directly to the borders.

As reported on Pulse, the Nigerian government closed its border since August 2019, restricting both legitimate and illegitimate goods into the country.

In a new development, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the extension of border closure with neighbouring countries till January 31, 2020.