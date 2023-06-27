President Bola Tinubu returns to Nigeria, Lagos

The Nigerian leader arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, where he received a warm welcome from his devoted supporters. The time of his arrival was precisely 05:13pm.

This timely return coincides with the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, also known as Sallah festivities. President Tinubu is expected to proceed to his private residence in Ikoyi, Lagos, to partake in the observance of the upcoming Sallah festivities.

Prior to his return, our news outlet reported that Tinubu concluded his official visit to Paris last week. During his stay, he actively participated in the summit for 'A New Global Financing Pact,' which was hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The President seized the opportunity to engage in productive sideline meetings with fellow heads of state, influential global business leaders, and notable executives from renowned multilateral and development finance institutions worldwide.

Originally, President Tinubu was scheduled to return to Abuja on Saturday. However, he extended his trip to London, United Kingdom, for a brief private visit. A statement released on Saturday by his media aide, Dele Alake, confirmed the President's plan to be back in the country in time for the Eid-el-Kabir festival, set to take place on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.