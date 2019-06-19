Prof. Francis Ezeonu, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Imo, says post election review is for self appraisal and to chart a way forward.

Ezeonu said this at the INEC Review of the 2019 General Elections in Owerri on Wednesday.

He said the one-day review was an appraisal of what happened during the 2019 general elections in the bid to identify the challenges, successes and how far INEC’s planned actions for the election were met.

“This post election review is a self and critical appraisal for a way forward in 2023. We want to see where we did well and where we missed it to make amends.

“The people that were at the field, our adhoc staff and the stakeholders have to share experiences and discuss the way forward,” he said.

The REC observed that some of the adhoc staff derailed in the performance of their assigned duties and mandates, which he said, prompted certain actions to ensure credible election in 2019.

“There were some unfortunate hiccups during the 2019 election. You know INEC alone cannot carry out the election. We have to mobilise other people. We had issues where people employed as adhoc staff compromised.

“The final decision on the way forward will be a collective decision that will be communicated for implementation,” he said.

Ezeonu attributed part of Nigeria’s electoral challenges to attitudinal problem as money appeared to be behind all that some Nigerians cared for in terms of the election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the one-day review meeting involved discussions by groups which handled the general preparation for the 2019 general elections, voter registration process and PVC collection.

Other areas included recruitment, training and deployment of election personnel, election day processes, transportation (movement of men and materials) and reverse logistics which involved retrieval of field assets.