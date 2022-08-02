RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police urge Lagosians to be vigilant as terrorists infiltrate South

Bayo Wahab

In recent times, there have been terrorist attacks in Ondo, a state that shares boundaries with five states in the South and one in the North.

Officers of the Nigerian police. (Pulse)
Officers of the Nigerian police. (Pulse)
A Terrorist's Arrest: On Sunday, July 31, 2022, operatives of the Department of State Security Service (DSS) arrested a terrorist in the Ijaye area of Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

The terrorist who reportedly relocated from Katsina state to Ogun was arrested days after security agencies got a report that two terrorist groups, Boko Haram and ISWAP were planning to attack Lagos and some other states.

Ogun is the state that shares boundaries with Lagos and the arrest of a terrorist in the state capital is already causing a panic in the southern part of the country.

Police Reaction: However, in a bid to prepare for the security challenge, the Lagos Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, held a security meeting with all area, squadron, and Tactical Commanders in the state on Monday, August 1, 2022.

The meeting was announced by the Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin via his Twitter handle.

Hundeyin also shared pictures from the meeting saying the security and safety of the residents remained a priority for the police.

The police PRO also advised Lagosians to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to security agencies.

“ONGOING: CP Abiodun Alabi, fdc meeting with all area, squadron and tactical Commanders in Lagos State. The security and safety of all residents of Lagos State remain a top priority.

“We call on Lagosians to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious to security agencies.” he tweeted.

Also, following the arrest of the terrorist in Ijaye, the police and DSS authorities in Ogun State have planned to hold a crucial security meeting.

Bayo Wahab

