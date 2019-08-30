The Police Service Commission (PSC) has suspended the ongoing recruitment process of 10,000 constables into the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

In a statement released on Friday, August 30, 2019, the commission appealed to applicants to exercise some patience as it finalises the remaining stage of the recruitment process.

The commission failed to provide a tangible reason for the suspension, but it said any attempt to ambush the on-going recruitment exercise will be resisted.

"It notes that such attempt will be an affront on the Constitution and a waste of national resources," the statement read.

315,032 Nigerians applied for recruitment across the country, but only 83,430 were shortlisted to sit for an aptitude test on August 3 after others had been screened out in other stages.

In its Friday statement, the PSC advised candidates who sat for the aptitude test to ignore any list or information on the exercise emanating from outside the commission.

"Candidates are to wait for further directives from the Commission," the statement read.