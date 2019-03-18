The spokesperson of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Ikechukwu Ani, revealed in a statement on Monday, March 18, 2019, that no candidate has been invited for screening as believed by some applicants

"The Commission is surprised to note that some Nigerians besieged the State Commands of the Nigeria Police throughout the country for a screening exercise not scheduled by the Commission and for which no applicant was invited to.

"Applicants are hereby advised to ignore any statement on this as it did not originate from the Commission. The Commission will soon notify shortlisted candidates of a date for the commencement of the exercise," he said.

The commission had earlier invited the submission of applications from Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 25, an exercise that lasted for six weeks from November 30, 2018 to January 11, 2019.

Of the 315,032 that applied, 271,068 were males while 43,785 were females. 24 applicants did not indicate their gender while 155 applications were inconclusive.

The highest number of applications were received from Niger State (18,549 applicants), followed by Kaduna (17,936), Kano (17,483) and Katsina (17,354), while the lowest number of applications were received from Lagos (1,895), followed by Bayelsa (2,035), Anambra (2,204) and Ebonyi (2,496).