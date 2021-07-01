Police stop Yoruba Nation rally in Lagos, threaten to deal with organisers

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu said this in a statement on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

The pro-Yoruba rally, which had held in Oyo, Ondo and Osun state is scheduled to hold in Lagos on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

Organisers of the rally had also chosen the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park in Ojota as the venue.

But the police said anyone caught participating in the rally would be dealt with.

The police statement reads in part, “The attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to the news making rounds and a press statement signed by one Olayomi Koiki, dated 30th June, 2021, that some individuals have concluded plans to stage a mega rally, in continuation of the secessionist agenda for Oodua Republic, on 3rd July, 2021, at Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park, Ojota, Lagos State.

“The Lagos State Police Command hereby warns that no rally will be allowed, under whatever guise, in any part of the state.

“The Command, therefore, warns the organisers and their followers against staging the planned rally and stay clear of streets of Lagos for the interest of the State and the general public as anyone caught participating or facilitating the rally will be dealt with within the ambits of the law.”

In a video shared on social media, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu said, some people have concluded plans “to infiltrate the ranks of the protesters and seize the opportunity to attack and loot properties of the law-abiding citizens of the state.”

The police boss also said it has gotten to the knowledge of the command that the organisers’ foot soldiers and mobilisers have concluded plans to embark on processions on the streets of Lagos as part of the programs for the mega rally.

The police said, “the effect of the rally if it’s allowed to take place is better known than imagined on the security, traffic, and economic activities of a cosmopolitan state like Lagos.”

Meanwhile one of the leaders of the secessionist group, Sunday Adeyemo, better known as Sunday Igboho has canceled the group’s rally in Lagos.