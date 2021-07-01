Sunday Igboho suspends Lagos rally after gunmen attack of his home

The rally was slated for Saturday, July 3, 2021.

Igboho has now told the BBC that the rally will no longer proceed in the wake of recent attempts to have him killed.

Igboho's home in Ibadan is currently a blood-splattered scene, with cars in the parking lot and furniture in the apartment destroyed and vandalised.

Unconfirmed reports say some persons in the apartment were gunned down and killed by the assailants suspected to be government security operatives.

One eyewitness says a couple of cats in and around the building were also arrested during the raid, on suspicion that Igboho had turned himself into a cat in a bid to evade arrest.

"I was at home and around 1:30 am, I heard gunshots in front of my house and they said they are from the DSS (Department of State Services) and that they are soldiers. Sunday Igboho, come out!," he narrates.

“I peeped through my window, I saw them and truly they were dressed in DSS and Nigerian army uniform. I was surprised and wondered what the problem was because I haven't killed anybody.”

Igboho adds that all he's trying to do is fight for the freedom of his people.

"What I am simply doing is to fight for my people, my rallies have always been peaceful, I am fighting for my family because Fulani bandits killed my family, raped them and government refused to do the right thing for my family.

"That is why I have come out to fight for them. So, I am surprised.

"They killed two people during the shooting, destroyed my property, my vehicles," he adds.