Police shot at my vehicle - Dino Melaye insists

Dino Melaye Senator insists he was attacked by the police

This is coming after the Kogi state police command alleged that Melaye’s security aides shot a police officer at a checkpoint.

This is coming after the Kogi state police command alleged that Melaye’s security aides shot a police officer at a checkpoint on Thursday, July 19, 2018.

The Kogi police spokesman, DSP William Aya accused the lawmaker of twisting the facts.

The Senator was also asked to report with the people in his convoy to the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department, Lokoja.

Police opened fire on my vehicle

According to Punch, Senator Dino Melaye, in a statement issued by his media aide, Gideon Ayodele said “The police stopped the vehicle of the civil defence corps, arrested them and suddenly opened fire on my vehicle, including my back- up vehicle. We all had to run for dear life as they continue to shoot at my SUV and, apart from the officers of the NSCDC, there was no other security man in my convoy.

“This is happening in spite of my earlier letter to the Kogi State Police Command informing them of my plans to tour my constituency and commission my projects across the seven councils. My lawyer also wrote them (police) and they acknowledged the letters.

ALSO READ: I am an oracle of God - Dino Melaye

“Nobody from my convoy engaged in gun battle with the police. The police alleged that it was the last vehicle in my convoy that contained security men and that they shot at the police. This is a big lie. If it was so, why was it that nobody was arrested?

“The vehicle they alleged was never shot and why was it that my car was next to civil defence vehicle that was attacked?”

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has also called for an investigation into the assassination attempt on Melaye’s life.

The party also called on Nigerians to hold the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Nigerian Police responsible if anything happens to the lawmaker.

Senator Dino Melaye recently dumped the APC and moved to the PDP.

