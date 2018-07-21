Pulse.ng logo
PDP says APC sponsored those who burnt down Dino Melaye's projects

  • Published:
Senator Dino Melaye

(Instagram/@dinomelaye)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of masterminding the burning down of Senator Dino Melaye’s constituency projects.

On Wednesday, July 18, 2018, hoodlums reportedly destroyed some schools built by the Senator in Kogi state.

The PDP also called on the APC to name those involved in the attack.

Speaking on the alleged attack on the Senator’s life, the PDP wondered why the Kogi state government did not do anything when Melaye complained of the threats he was getting.

According to Daily Post, the party’s spokesman,  Kola Ologbondiyan said “It is indeed reprehensible that the APC, which cannot boast of any development project in the state, could be so vicious to sponsor the destruction of education facilities meant for the benefit of Kogi children, just for political reasons.

“The people of Kogi state are not in any way fooled by the statement from the APC-led Kogi state government, wherein it merely condemned the arson without taking any concrete step to produce those behind the dastardly act.

ALSO READ: Kogi Gov says it won't be a surprise if Melaye burnt school

“The PDP challenges the Kogi state government and the APC to come clear and tell Nigerians those behind the use of earth moving machines to block the way for Senator Melaye’s convoy on his way to commission the projects on Wednesday.

“Furthermore, the fact that the state government did nothing after Senator Melaye reported of threats to him, by unknown persons, ahead of the commissioning ceremony, thoroughly indicts the government and raises very strong issues of official conspiracy.”

Police investigation

Ologbondiyan also called on the police to launch a full scale investigation into the attack on the Senator.

Melaye had alleged that an assassination attempt was made on his life recently.

The PDP also called on Nigerians to hold the APC responsible if anything happens to the lawmaker.

On July 6, 2018, Senator Dino Melaye, publicly denounced the APC and declared his love for the PDP in a video which he posted on Twitter.

