I am an oracle of God - Dino Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will lose power in 2019.

The Senator, in a video posted on Twitter by @royaltyuso, was speaking as the PDP signed a memorandum with 30 other political parties to sack the APC from the center in 2019.

Melaye, who said he was speaking as an oracle of God, added that President Buhari is entitled to failure in 2019.

The lawmaker on Friday, July 6, 2018, posted a video on Twitter, of him publicly declaring his love for PDP.

PDP rejects Dino Melaye

Following his public declaration, the Kogi state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) issued a statement describing Senator Melaye as a liability.

The chairman of the PDP Kogi West Elders Forum (KWEF), Hon. Shaibu Momoh, in the statement, said the lawmaker is a controversial person who needs reformation.

“He is seen as too controversial and his unacceptable behaviors are the serious negative views of the public against him.

“He cannot win any election in a free and fair atmosphere and PDP should therefore not gamble with him as a candidate for now.

“He needs a serious reformation period which PDP Kogi state do not have the luxury of time to dispense,” Momoh added.

In his response, Senator Dino Melaye said that he has been healed from political blindness.

Atiku Abubakar excited.

Also at the event, was former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar who expressed delight that he was re-uniting with members of the PDP.

"It is great to be reunited as one big and better OfficialPDPNig family. The journey to get Nigeria working again has gotten further boost with the coalition of like-minded democratic leaders and parties," he said.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Reformed All Progressives Congress (RAPC) and 30 other political parties have signed a memorandum ahead of the 2019 elections.

The meeting, which is aimed at uniting forces against President Buhari in the upcoming election was held at Shehu Musa Yaradua Centre, Abuja on Monday, July 9, 2018.