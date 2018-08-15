news

No fewer than 30 police officers sacrificed their lives in the service of their fatherland in the last one month in Nigeria.

The Commissioner of Police in Akwa-Ibom, CP Adeyemi Ogunjemilusi, made the disclosure on Tuesday at Eket Security Summit against Crimes and Cultism in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.

The conference was organised by the local government in conjunction with the State Police Command.

“We have lost over 30 police officers within one month in the country.

“Police officers are sacrificing their lives daily, but it is unfortunately that we focus our mirror on the few bad elements that dent the image of the police force,” Ogunjemilusi said.

He, however, said that over 60 suspected cultists were arrested recently in the area during violent clash between two rival cult groups.

“It is an offence for anybody to ask you to commit yourself or belong to any secret society before giving you an employment,” he said.

According to him, anyone caught engaging in cultism will be dealt within the confines of the law.

Ogunjemilusi noted that there were leverage for those youths who want to denounce cultism and reconcile themselves to the society in order to become law abiding citizens.

He outlined tips on how the people could protect their property and their loved ones.

“We need vehicles to improve our response capability in the state,” he said.

Also, Mr Frank Archibong, the Chairman of Eket Local Government Area, said that the council would not tolerate cultism in the area.

“We can no longer tolerate or fold our hands and allow the criminal minded elements in our midst to soil and tarnish an integrity which we have built over the years for ourselves and community,” Archibong said.

He urged people to expose any cultist living within Eket and its environs.