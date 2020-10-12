Police officers have killed a man who was protesting against police brutality, especially by the recently-dissolved Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS).

The man was killed in the Surulere area of Lagos State on Monday, October 12, 2020, barely a day after Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu praised Lagos police officers for conducting themselves responsibly during protests that started last week.

Effort by medics on the scene to treat the protester failed as he died of a gunshot wound sustained when police officers pushed back to disperse the scores of protesters.

Other protesters reportedly sustained gunshot injuries.

Warning: Graphic Content Below:

Details later.