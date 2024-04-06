Police kill 5 bandits, rescue 100 kidnapped victims in Katsina

The spokesman of the Command, ASP Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, disclosed this in Katsina on Friday while briefing newsmen on the achievements recorded by the command in March.

He added that 658 rustled animals were recovered, while 11 suspected murderers and 29 rapists were apprehended within the period under review

According to him, a total of 51 major crime cases such as armed robbery, kidnapping, culpable homicides, and cattle rustling among others, were reported in the month of March.

Sadiq-Aliyu explained that out of the number, 30 cases involving 64 suspects were charged in court.

He added that nine suspects were arrested for armed robbery and 19 others for sundry offences, including criminal force, intimidation, incitement, theft, and belonging to gangs of brigands.

Meanwhile, the command on Friday presented a cheque of over ₦4.5 million to 13 families of deceased police officers who lost their lives in active service.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Finance and Administration, DCP Aminu Usman-Gusau, presented the cheques on behalf of the Commissioner of Police in the state, Aliyu Abubakar-Musa.