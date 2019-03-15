The Anambra State Police Command has arrested the tanker driver who killed at least seven people during an accident around Upper Iweka area of Onitsha.

The driver, identified as Junior Agari, lost control of the tanker, ladened with 33,000 litres of kerosene, and ran into other vehicles, killing the seven and injuring a dozen others on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

The 35-year-old driver had fled the scene for fear of being mobbed but has now been arrested by the authorities.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the state police command, SP Haruna Mohammed, said, "There was a fatal motor accident involving a Mack tanker with Reg No EFF81XA loaded with kerosene and driven by one Junior Agari 'm' aged about 35 years of No 7, Williams Street Aka avenue Efurum, Delta state.

"Suspect has been arrested, while the truck was recovered and obstruction cleared to enable free flow of traffic in the area. Meanwhile, case is under investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident."

He also disclosed that six of the deceased victims are men and the last one a woman, while the injured victims are being treated in the hospital.

The Anambra State government has already set up a six-member panel to investigate the cause of the accident and make recommendations on how to forestall a recurrence.

The panel is expected to submit its report in a week's time and is headed by the state's Commissioner for Transport, with members including the Commissioner for Health, Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, and Commandant of the state traffic management agency.

Others are the Sector Commandant of the Federal Road Safety Corps and a representative of the state police command.