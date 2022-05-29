Police arrest 10 pickpockets at PDP Convention.

“I think we arrested more than 10 suspects because even at this gate we got up to seven, most of them were caught stealing cell phones of delegates.

“This happens usually when people are rushing trying to get into the stadium.

“There was a case of a young man whose wrist watch was snatched and was immediately alerted by people around and the suspect was handed over to us,” Gambo said.

He said that most of the suspects were taken to a police station for investigation and possible prosecution.